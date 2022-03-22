Yoon to Pursue Another Extra Budget to Fund COVID-19 Aid for Small Biz

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol said he will seek a second extra budget of the year to financially support small business owners and the self-employed that suffered serious economic hardship due to the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic.On Tuesday, Yoon called on the heads of his transition team divisions to draw up a detailed program to compensate impacted businesses and people.The president-elect said if the incumbent Moon Jae-in administration does not approve a request for another extra budget, he will send his team’s budget plan to the National Assembly right when he takes office in May.During his campaign, Yoon had pledged a 50-trillion-won support package, including a maximum ten-million-won quarantine aid for small businesses, an extension of the existing compensation program, low-interest loans and tax breaks.The current government's first extra budget of the year, worth 16-point-nine trillion won, was approved by parliament last month. That budget was drafted to provide a new round of aid to small businesses, special contract laborers, freelancers and corporately-operated taxi drivers.