Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Yoon to Pursue Another Extra Budget to Fund COVID-19 Aid for Small Biz

Written: 2022-03-22 12:29:32Updated: 2022-03-22 14:07:22

Yoon to Pursue Another Extra Budget to Fund COVID-19 Aid for Small Biz

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol said he will seek a second extra budget of the year to financially support small business owners and the self-employed that suffered serious economic hardship due to the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, Yoon called on the heads of his transition team divisions to draw up a detailed program to compensate impacted businesses and people.

The president-elect said if the incumbent Moon Jae-in administration does not approve a request for another extra budget, he will send his team’s budget plan to the National Assembly right when he takes office in May.

During his campaign, Yoon had pledged a 50-trillion-won support package, including a maximum ten-million-won quarantine aid for small businesses, an extension of the existing compensation program, low-interest loans and tax breaks.

The current government's first extra budget of the year, worth 16-point-nine trillion won, was approved by parliament last month. That budget was drafted to provide a new round of aid to small businesses, special contract laborers, freelancers and corporately-operated taxi drivers.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >