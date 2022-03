Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol said on Tuesday that North Korea's recent artillery firing was a violation of the 2018 inter-Korean military pact.Yoon asked members of his transition team to thoroughly manage the security situation, noting that out of eleven rounds of ballistic testing by the North this year, the latest is the first involving a multiple rocket launcher.On Sunday, Pyongyang fired four shots from multiple rocket launchers into the Yellow Sea.Yoon also asked the transition team to closely review the impact of the Ukraine crisis on the domestic economy and supply chains, and develop response measures for both the outgoing and incoming administrations.The president-elect called for a scientific antivirus regime to be implemented when he takes office in May, noting that the virus transmission has yet to reach its peak.