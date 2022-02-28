Gender Equality Ministry: High-Ranking Female Gov't Officials on the Rise

Photo : KBS News

More women are serving in decision-making positions in the government, with the proportion of those in high-ranking roles coming to ten percent for the first time last year.That's according to the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, which reported on its five-year plan to improve women's representation in government during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.The ministry said that the number of women in high-ranking government posts rose from six-point-seven percent in 2018 to eight-point-five percent in 2020, before finally hitting a historic two-digit figure of ten percent last year.The proportion of managerial-level female officials at central government agencies surpassed 20 percent to 24-point-four percent last year, jumping from 17-point-five percent in 2018.The education ministry boasted the largest percentage of high-ranking female officials among the 12 public institutions monitored by the gender equality ministry. The proportion of female school principals and vice principals came to nearly 46 percent.The Korea Coast Guard posted the lowest figure, with women assigned to only about three percent of managerial-level posts.