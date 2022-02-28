Defense Minister: N. Korea's Artillery Firing on Sunday Not a Violation of Military Pact

Photo : YONHAP News

The military authority over South Korea's armed forces says an artillery firing by North Korea on Sunday did not fall within the scope of a tension-reducing agreement signed by the two Koreas in September 2018.Defense Minister Suh Wook was asked about the matter during a parliamentary session on Tuesday, to which he explained that the shots were fired far north of a maritime buffer zone agreed on by the Koreas under the Comprehensive Military Agreement(CMA).The assessment runs counter to claims made earlier in the day by President-elect Yoon Seok Yeol, who had called the artillery firing a "clear" violation of the CMA.When asked about Yoon's claims, the defense minister said he had not seen related reports but reiterated that Pyongyang's latest firing did not cross into the buffer zone.Other military officials have also echoed the minister's remarks, saying that Sunday's artillery firing was conducted outside of the agreed upon buffer zone in the West Sea.North Korea fired artillery, likely from multiple rocket launch systems in South Pyongan Province off the west coast on Sunday, prompting South Korea's National Security Council to convene an emergency meeting.