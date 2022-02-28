2023 University Entrance Exam Slated for Nov. 17

Photo : YONHAP News

The next university entrance exam -- also known as "suneung" in South Korea -- will take place on November 17.The Korea Institute of Curriculum and Evaluation on Tuesday announced details of this year's College Scholastic Ability Test(CSAT).As was the case last year, the Korean language and math subjects will consist of a common section taken by all students. Test takers will then choose an elective section.In social and natural sciences, students can choose up to two out of 17 electives.The 2023 CSAT will also feature improvements to determinations on disputed exam questions that were suggested by the education ministry. The institute aims to prevent faulty questions, and if objections are raised, the measures will ensure objective, transparent determinations.The measures were drafted after a bioscience question in the 2021 exam was so hotly contested that it led to a lawsuit.To ensure that the November test runs smoothly, mock evaluations will be held twice, once in June and another in September.