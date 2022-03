Photo : YONHAP News

The Carbon Neutrality Act, which aims to make South Korea a net-zero emissions state by 2050, is set to be enforced from Friday.The Ministry of Environment said an ordinance on carbon neutrality and green growth was passed at the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.The Carbon Neutrality Act stipulates that South Korea's Nationally Determined Contribution(NDC) stands at an emissions reduction goal of 40 percent from 2018 levels by 2030.The ministry explained it is not an easy goal given Korea's high proportion of manufacturing businesses that emit large amounts of greenhouse gases, but it reflects the country's strong resolve to reach carbon neutrality.South Korea became the world's 14th nation to legislate the Carbon Neutrality Act after the bill was passed at the National Assembly in August of last year.