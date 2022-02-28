Rival Parties Lock Horns Over Relocation of Top Office

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) and the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) locked horns at the National Assembly over President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's plan to relocate the presidential office to the defense ministry compound in Yongsan, central Seoul.During a session convened by the National Assembly's defense committee on Tuesday, the two rival parties clashed, with the ruling DP calling it a “careless” plan that will cause a security vacuum, while the PPP countered that security would not be a concern if the outgoing administration was cooperative.DP members slammed Yoon's plan saying that such a hasty relocation of the nation's top office is equivalent to a military operation and is unimaginable in modern politics, stressing that it will inevitably cause a security vacuum amid continuing North Korea threats.They also pointed out that citizen's tax money is not something that should be wasted on such a careless plan by a single leader, citing a survey result that showed over 58 percent of South Koreans are against the relocation idea.Meanwhile, PPP members defended Yoon's plan saying there will be no security vacuum, with former three-star general-turned-representative Shin Won-sik backing the claims. Others pointed out that South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff has already assessed that the relocation will not cause security problems given the current military operation system.The PPP, instead, questioned President Moon's frequent absence in National Security Council meetings, retorting that North Korea is a much bigger security threat than relocation of the presidential office.