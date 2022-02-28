Defense Chief Expresses Concern over Hurried Top Office Relocation

Photo : KBS News

Defense Minister Suh Wook said there is much concern over the relocation of the presidential office taking place in a short amount of time without a proper review.Attending a meeting of the National Assembly's defense committee on Tuesday, Suh received a question from ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Kang Byung-won about whether the relocation of the defense ministry is possible in two months.The minister said such a move would not take place under normal procedures, appearing to convey a negative view of the presidential transition team's push to relocate the top office to Yongsan in central Seoul.He added that controversy can be reduced if the military and defense ministry's opinions were sufficiently gathered.Suh also estimated a larger cost than what was estimated by the transition team. He predicted that building a new home for the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) will cost much more than 120 billion won, a figure cited by President-elect Yoon's spokesperson Kim Eun-hye.The minister noted that it cost 175 billion won to construct the current JCS building in 2010, and that factors such as inflation must be considered.Suh also differed with the transition team's argument that an additional air defense artillery battery is not necessary in Yongsan, saying that redeployment should be reviewed to provide the necessary security for the president.