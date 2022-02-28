Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Ahn: Pursuing Permission to Manufacture Generic COVID Pills May be Needed

Written: 2022-03-22 17:04:50Updated: 2022-03-22 17:12:44

Ahn: Pursuing Permission to Manufacture Generic COVID Pills May be Needed

Photo : KBS News

The incoming government’s transition team chief has hinted at pursuing an arrangement with Pfizer to create generic versions of its COVID-19 pills in exchange for a royalty amid a looming shortage.  

Ahn Cheol-soo held a press conference on Tuesday to share results of an inaugural meeting of a special subcommittee on the pandemic held the previous day. 

Recognizing the move has not been done before, Ahn said there is a need to review the possibility of domestically manufacturing generic COVID-19 pills by striking a deal with pharmaceutical companies for their patents in exchange for a royalty. 

The licensed medical doctor, who doubles as the team's head of COVID-19 response, noted current supplies of Paxlovid and other COVID-19 pills could run out by next month, and that efforts are needed to secure additional supplies in order to cut the number of virus-linked deaths. 

Ahn also floated the idea of conducting a regular survey on the public's antibody positive rates in order to gauge the number of people who were actually infected with COVID-19 but had not been detected by health authorities.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >