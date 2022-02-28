Ahn: Pursuing Permission to Manufacture Generic COVID Pills May be Needed

Photo : KBS News

The incoming government’s transition team chief has hinted at pursuing an arrangement with Pfizer to create generic versions of its COVID-19 pills in exchange for a royalty amid a looming shortage.Ahn Cheol-soo held a press conference on Tuesday to share results of an inaugural meeting of a special subcommittee on the pandemic held the previous day.Recognizing the move has not been done before, Ahn said there is a need to review the possibility of domestically manufacturing generic COVID-19 pills by striking a deal with pharmaceutical companies for their patents in exchange for a royalty.The licensed medical doctor, who doubles as the team's head of COVID-19 response, noted current supplies of Paxlovid and other COVID-19 pills could run out by next month, and that efforts are needed to secure additional supplies in order to cut the number of virus-linked deaths.Ahn also floated the idea of conducting a regular survey on the public's antibody positive rates in order to gauge the number of people who were actually infected with COVID-19 but had not been detected by health authorities.