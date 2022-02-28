Yoon's Spokesperson Criticizes Defense Minister for 'Siding with' N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The incoming administration has criticized the defense minister over its stance that North Korea's recent artillery firing was not a breach of a 2018 inter-Korean military agreement.In a message sent to reporters on Tuesday afternoon, President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol’s spokesperson Kim Eun-hye said the artillery firing clearly violates the spirit of the September 19 agreement aimed at easing military tension and building mutual trust on the Korean Peninsula.Noting that the launch came on the heels of 10 North Korean weapons tests so far this year, the spokesperson argued that Pyongyang seemingly displayed its intention to escalate tension with the latest move.She said that the military cannot but be viewed as siding with the North when concluding that the Sunday launch was not a violation of the agreement when it is yet unclear the direction in which the North fired its shots and where they landed.President-elect Yoon had called the artillery firing a "clear" violation of the Comprehensive Military Agreement(CMA) on Tuesday morning, but Defense Minister Suh Wook, when pressed on the issue during a parliamentary session hours later, said it did not fall within the scope of the tension-reducing pact.