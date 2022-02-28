S. Korea Reaches 10 Mln. COVID-19 Cases

Photo : KBS News

The number of people ever infected with COVID-19 in South Korea has surpassed ten million.The total caseload as compiled by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency as of 12 a.m. Tuesday stood at nine-million-936-thousand-540, some 60-thousand shy of the ten-million mark.Over 330-thousand additional cases were registered on Tuesday through 6 p.m., raising the cumulative number well above the grim milestone. The official daily and total tallies will be announced on Wednesday morning.Ten million, or one in every five people in the nation, have contracted the virus in 792 days since Korea reported its first coronavirus case on January 20, 2020. The milestone passed less than two months after hitting the one-million mark.South Korea reported one million cumulative cases on February 6, becoming the slowest country to reach that level among the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development members with a population of at least ten million.However, infections have risen exponentially since the onset of the latest wave led by the omicron variant in January, with the total caseload topping two million on February 21 and five million on March 9. A whopping 93-point-seven percent of COVID-19 cases in the nation have been diagnosed since January 1.