Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday that North Korea is cooperating with cyber criminals the world over, including those in Russia.Sullivan made the remark at a briefing in response to a question on a media report that North Korea’s cyber-hacking organization is related to Russia’s cyber-criminal organization.He said the world is already aware of North Korea’s cyber capabilities, arguing North Koreans work with “all kinds of cyber criminals” around the world, including Russian cyber criminals. The official declined to elaborate.His remarks came a day after U.S. President Joe Biden warned American businesses of Russia’s “sophisticated” cyber capabilities.