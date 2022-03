Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to ease the taxation burden on those who own one home following an increase in property taxes stemming from escalated housing prices.Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki announced the decision during a meeting with related ministers on Wednesday aimed at checking real estate markets.Stressing that it is a temporary measure, Hong said the holding tax to be paid by single-home owners will be maintained at last year’s level.He said the new taxation plan will also likely ensure national health insurance benefits will remain intact.The minister also announced a plan to allow single-home owners aged 60 and older to defer their comprehensive real estate tax.Further details will be announced later in the day during a joint briefing with related ministries, he said.