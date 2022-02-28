Producer Prices Rise for 2nd Straight Month in Feb.

Photo : YONHAP News

Producer prices rose for the second consecutive month in February amid the rising prices of crude oil and raw materials.According to the Bank of Korea on Wednesday, the producer price index for all commodities and services stood at 114-point-82 last month, up zero-point-four percent from a month earlier.The index, a key barometer of future inflation, gained zero-point-nine percent in January. It remained flat in December after posting growth for 13 straight months.Compared to a year earlier, the index jumped eight-point-four percent in February, extending the on-year growth rally to 15 months.Son Jin-sik, a senior official of the central bank, said the rising prices of raw materials, including oil, boosted the prices of industrial goods.Prices of industrial products rose one-point-one percent from a month ago, with the price index of oil and coal products rising to the highest level in nine years, 166-point-79.The prices of agricultural and fishery products and the prices of electricity, gas and water, meanwhile, declined five-point-one percent and zero-point-one percent, respectively, on-month in February.