COVID-19 Daily Tally Reaches 2nd Highest at 490,881, Hits 10 Mln. Milestone

Written: 2022-03-23 10:17:12Updated: 2022-03-23 10:36:51

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s daily COVID-19 cases bounced back to near 500-thousand as the nation reached a grim milestone of 10 million infections.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Wednesday reported 490-thousand-881 cases compiled in the 24-hour period through 12 a.m., including 42 overseas cases.

The total caseload now stands at ten-million-427-thousand-247, with the milestone passing 793 days after the first case in the nation was reported on January 20, 2020.

The latest daily number is about 130-thousand more than Tuesday’s and marks the second highest level following 621-thousand-205 last Thursday.

Two-hundred-91 deaths were added, bringing the death toll to 13-thousand-432, although the fatality rate remains at zero-point-13 percent.

The number of critically ill patients dropped by 20 from the previous day to one-thousand-84.

One-million-827-thousand-31 patients are being treated at home as of 12 a.m. Wednesday. The occupancy rate of ICU beds for critical cases nationwide stood at 64-point-four percent.
