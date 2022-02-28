Menu Content

Yoon's Transition Team to Be Briefed on Unification Ministry's N. Korea Policy

Written: 2022-03-23 10:49:58Updated: 2022-03-23 11:47:39

Photo : YONHAP News

The unification ministry is scheduled to brief President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol’s transition team on its major policies on Wednesday as the incoming administration of the conservative president-elect is seeking to differentiate itself from the liberal Moon Jae-in administration in dealing with North Korea.

The policy report comes as speculation grows that Pyongyang will lift its self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile testing amid a protracted impasse in denuclearization negotiations with Washington.

Discussions regarding Yoon’s election pledges, such as efforts to address human rights situations in the North, a push for reunions of war-separated families and strengthened support for North Korean defectors, will also likely be on the agenda.

Other possible issues to be dealt with during the session include the potential restructuring of the unification ministry owing to the conservative bloc’s pessimism toward the ministry’s role.

Yoon’s transition team has been receiving policy reports from major ministries, starting with the Ministry of National Defense on Tuesday.
