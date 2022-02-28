Menu Content

Transition Team: Joint Drill is Matter for Current Commander-in-Chief, US

Written: 2022-03-23 11:37:37Updated: 2022-03-23 13:46:45

President-elect Yoon Seok Yeol’s camp says a decision on the next joint South Korea-U.S. military drill is one to be made by the incumbent leader and the U.S.  

Yoon's spokesperson, Kim Eun-hye, relayed the stance on Wednesday when asked whether Yoon had conveyed any thoughts amid the U.S. seeking to coordinate views with Seoul on the joint drill likely to be held next month.

Kim said the commander-in-chief of the nation’s armed forces is currently President Moon Jae-in, and that she understands a decision on the joint exercise will be reached through consultations among Washington, the presidential office and the defense ministry.

Seoul and Washington are said to have tentatively agreed to hold the crisis management staff training(CMST) from April 12 to 15 and the full-scale exercise from April 18 to 28.

CMST is a preliminary exercise conducted in the run-up to the main drill with the aim to maintain readiness against possible domestic provocations.
