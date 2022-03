Photo : YONHAP News

The number of newborns in the nation fell for the 74th consecutive month in January.According to data from Statistics Korea on Wednesday, a total of 24-thousand-598 babies were born in the first month of the year, down 311, or one-point-two percent, on-year.The agency said more people died in January at a total of 29-thousand-686, up nine percent year-over-year. The figure was the third largest to be posted since related statistics began to be compiled in 1983.An agency official said the number of deaths tends to rise during wintertime, adding that the increase can be attributed to the aging society trend as well as COVID-19 risks.Meanwhile, the number of marriages slid nine-point-four percent on-year to stand at 14-thousand-753. The figure was the lowest to be posted for the month of January since related statistics were first gathered in 1981.