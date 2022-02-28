Menu Content

Politics

Poll: 53.7% Oppose Pres. Office Relocation to Military Compound in Yongsan

Written: 2022-03-23 11:57:45Updated: 2022-03-23 13:34:21

Photo : KBS News

More than half of South Koreans polled were found to disapprove of President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's planned relocation of the presidential office.

In a Realmeter survey of 500 adults nationwide on Tuesday, 53-point-seven percent of respondents said they opposed moving the top office to the defense ministry headquarters in Seoul's Yongsan district. Forty-four-point-six percent supported the move.

By region, strong aversion was detected in the southwestern Jeolla region where 85-point-two percent disapproved of the idea, while 60-point-six percent in the southeastern North Gyeongsang region supported it. In the capital Seoul, 58-point-four percent expressed support.

By age, 60-point-two percent among those in their 40s were opposed, while 61-point-seven percent among those aged 70 or older supported the plan.

The survey, commissioned by Media Herald, had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus four-point-four percentage points.
