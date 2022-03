Photo : YONHAP News

China's top nuclear envoy will make a trip to Russia some time this month, according to a Japanese media outlet.Citing a diplomatic source in Beijing on Wednesday, the Yomiuri Shimbun said Special Representative on Korean Peninsula Affairs Liu Xiaoming is expected to discuss with Russia a response to North Korea's repeated missile launches.The daily also predicted that Liu, who had served as the Chinese ambassador to Britain and is familiar with European dynamics, may exchange views on the Ukraine crisis during the visit.The Yomiuri added that Liu is also considering a trip to the U.S. and South Korea, after about a week in Russia, with plans to call for an easing of sanctions on the North.