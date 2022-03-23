Menu Content

Moon Nominates IMF Asia-Pacific Director to Head Bank of Korea

Written: 2022-03-23 14:26:00Updated: 2022-03-23 15:21:06

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has nominated a senior official from the International Monetary Fund(IMF) to head the nation's central bank, with the incumbent governor's term set to expire in little over a week. 

According to senior presidential secretary for public communication Park Soo-hyun on Wednesday, Rhee Chang-yong, the director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific department, was named to replace Lee Ju-yeol as the new Bank of Korea(BOK) governor.

Park said Rhee has expertise in both theory and policy implementation regarding domestic and global economies, as well as in monetary policy. The nominee was also said to have the full confidence of those around him.

Rhee had served as the vice chairman of the Financial Services Commission, the secretary general of the 2010 Group of 20 Seoul Summit organizing committee, and a chief economist at the Asia Development Bank.

An unnamed high-ranking presidential official told reporters the nomination was decided to minimize a vacancy in the central bank leadership, and was discussed with the camp of president-elect Yoon Suk Yeol.

Incumbent BOK chief Lee, who has served as South Korea's top financial policymaker for eight years, will bow out on March 31.
