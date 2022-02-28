Yoon's Team: No Discussion Had with Top Office on BOK Nomination

Photo : YONHAP News

The camp of President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol has disputed claims by a presidential official that a new Bank of Korea governor nominee was discussed between the two sides.In a brief statement on Wednesday, it said there was neither a consultation nor a recommendation made on the nomination matter with the presidential office.The denial follows an unnamed presidential official telling reporters the nomination of Rhee Chang-yong, the Asia-Pacific director at the International Monetary Fund, was discussed in advance with Yoon's team.An official from Yoon's transition team said differences regarding nominations for the next central bank chief and members of the state audit agency have delayed a customary meeting between the president and his successor.Wednesday's nomination, however, will likely not prevent a leadership vacuum at the central bank, with only eight days left in incumbent Governor Lee Ju-yeol's term.The shortest time on record from nomination to confirmation hearing approval for a BOK governor was 16 days.