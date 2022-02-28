Outgoing BOK Chief Calls for More Rate Hikes amid Inflation, Financial Imbalance

Photo : YONHAP News

Outgoing Bank of Korea(BOK) Governor Lee Ju-yeol, whose term will conclude at the end of the month, has called for more rate hikes in consideration of inflation and financial imbalance.During a farewell press conference held online on Wednesday, Lee forecast inflationary pressure to last for a considerable amount of time, adding that there remains a need to reduce risks stemming from financial imbalance.He projected challenges arising from the U.S. Federal Reserve's planned steep rate hikes, and called for further hikes by the BOK to prevent a greater burden on the state.The governor, looking back on his eight years at the helm of the central bank, characterized the time as a "period of rapid change." Lee reflected on the difficulties of rate adjustments amid the frequency of unexpected events.In response to expectations the BOK will play a more active role in responding to rising household debt and soaring housing prices, Lee said there is a need for social consensus on the scope of its role.