'High-risk' Home Treatment Patients to be Relabeled 'Low-risk' If Treated at Clinics

Photo : YONHAP News

COVID-19 patients currently considered "high-risk" who are confirmed at local clinics will be categorized as "low-risk" patients from Friday, and not subject to twice-daily monitored calls.The Central Disaster Management Headquarters announced on Wednesday that the changes in the home treatment system were reported to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.According to the revisions, those over the age of 60 and immunocompromised patients will be moved to the low-risk group if they test positive through rapid antigen tests at local clinics or hospitals.The reassignment means that they can receive consultations, monitoring and prescriptions from the facility they tested at either online or over the phone.Previously, these patients were considered as high-risk and monitored twice daily by a designated medical facility over the phone.Senior health official Park Hyang explained that the measures were revised as some who qualified for the high-risk group preferred to receive treatment via their local clinics.Those who wish to remain as a high-risk patient can change their status through local health centers after testing positive.