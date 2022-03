Photo : YONHAP News

The men's national football team will look to beat dominant Iran tomorrow night to grab the top spot in Group A.The team, led by coach Paulo Bento, will play against Iran at 8 p.m. Thursday night at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in their penultimate qualifier for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.While both teams have already secured spots for the World Cup as the top two in Group A, South Korea will be able to up its world ranking if it wins the match, which would mean a more favorable position for the World Cup group draw.It will also be the first win in 11 years against Iran, currently the number one team in Asia.After the game, the South Korean team will head to Dubai for the last qualifier against the United Arab Emirates slated for March 29.