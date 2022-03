Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's transition team says the unification ministry will not be disbanded under the new administration.Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the team said it was not considering folding the ministry but rather was reviewing specific ways to recover the ministry's inherent purpose and function.It added it will also break away from the operational system imposed on the ministry by the current administration, seeking to reestablish more autonomy for the ministry.With regards to inter-Korean exchanges and humanitarian aid to the North, the team reiterated that its members are preparing plans to strengthen these functions.This comes amid speculation on whether Yoon's administration will abolish the unification ministry, as had been hinted by members of his People Power Party in the past.