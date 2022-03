Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety has approved the emergency use of U.S. pharmaceutical giant Merck's oral drug, Lagevrio, to treat COVID-19.The ministry announced the decision on Wednesday after a panel of experts reviewed the safety and efficacy of the pill.The antiviral pill can be used to treat patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms who are at increased risk of hospitalization or death.This is the second such pill to be approved in the country, following U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer's Paxlovid last December.Lagevrio is expected to be administered to patients who cannot safely be vaccinated and those who cannot take Paxlovid. Pregnant women and patients under the age of 18 will not be eligible for the drug.The pill available in capsules will need to be taken as soon as possible after the diagnosis of COVID-19 and within five days of the start of symptoms.