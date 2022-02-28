S. Korea Shares Views on Indo-Pacific Economic Framework with U.S.

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has reaffirmed its support for the U.S.-proposed Indo-Pacific Economic Framework(IPEF) at a high-profile economic meeting between the two countries.The foreign ministry's deputy minister for economic affairs Yun Seong-deok held a video conference with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs Ramin Toloui on Wednesday to exchange views on the U.S.-led IPEF.The ministry said Yun reiterated Seoul's position to welcome the IPEF and shared its assessment of related issues.Widely regarded as Washington’s campaign to counter the growing influence of China in the Indo-Pacific region, the IPEF was first mentioned by U.S. President Joe Biden at the East Asia Summit last October.The U.S. has reportedly asked South Korea to join the IPEF since last year.The two sides also agreed on continued discussion and cooperation in regards to sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.According to the ministry, Toloui underlined South Korea's important role as a global tech powerhouse in enforcing export restrictions on Russia, and expressed gratitude for Seoul’s solidarity and cooperation in the process.The two officials discussed other pending bilateral issues in economy and security, including high-level exchanges between their countries, the G7 summit, supply chains and fair trade.