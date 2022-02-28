Yoon to be Inaugurated at National Assembly in Line with Past Presidents

Photo : YONHAP News

Yoon Suk Yeol will be sworn into the office of president at an inauguration ceremony to be hosted at the National Assembly's plaza, in keeping with past presidents dating back to the late 1980s.The decision was shared with the public by the head of Yoon’s inauguration preparatory committee Park Joo-sun during a press briefing on Wednesday.Park said the committee recommended the site after taking various factors into consideration, including COVID-19, weather conditions, traffic and seating capacity. He said Yoon agreed to the proposal.Park noted that the National Assembly is representative of the people and its plaza can accommodate up to 50-thousand attendees. He said the committee also considered the fact that it has been a customary site for a presidential inaugural ceremony.All South Korean presidents since Roh Tae-woo started their terms at the site.Some committee members had proposed alternative locations such as Sejong City and Gwangju City, but the committee eventually chose the National Assembly.For Yoon’s inaugural preparations, the committee will form sub-committees in charge of the incoming president’s inaugural speech and other affairs.