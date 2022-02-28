'US Has No Plan to Renegotiate with S. Korea on Steel Quota'

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo reportedly said that the United States has no plan to negotiate its import quota on South Korean steel products.According to Reuters, Raimondo said on Wednesday that South Korea struck its own deal with the last administration, opting for a quota arrangement, so renegotiating is currently not a high priority for the U.S.U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai made similar remarks last week, indicating that the U.S. has no intent to enter a new round of negotiations with South Korea on the matter.These remarks came amid South Korea's efforts to initiate consultations with the U.S. to revise the Section 232 tariff rules on the nation’s steel exports.In 2018, the U.S. agreed on waiving the tariffs on South Korean steel products and instead implement a quota that restricts the quantity of steel articles imported from South Korea to 70 percent of average shipments between 2015 and 2017, or about two-point-seven million tons.