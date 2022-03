Photo : YONHAP News

The government will accept reservations for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 starting Thursday.According to the state vaccination task force, the applicants may make appointments on the vaccine reservation website (ncvr.kdca.go.kr).The age group, estimated at over three million, will receive their first shots from next Thursday at about 12-hundred medical institutions across the nation.The children will be administered two pediatric doses of Pfizer's vaccine eight weeks apart.The government is highly recommending inoculation for children at high risk of developing severe disease from the virus. For healthy children, it is encouraging parents to make a decision after reviewing information about the vaccine.