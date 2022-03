Photo : YONHAP News

More than one million doses of the Pfizer vaccine will arrive in South Korea on Thursday.According to the Central Disease Control Headquarters, one-million-41-thousand doses of the vaccine will arrive at Incheon International Airport on Thursday afternoon.Including Thursday's batch, South Korea has received nearly 15 million doses out of some 160 million doses that it secured for this year. The remaining 145 million doses will be shipped to the country in phases.The government said that it will continue close consultation with the pharmaceutical company to ensure a stable supply of the vaccine.