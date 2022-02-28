DP to Elect New Floor Leader Thursday

Photo : KBS News

The ruling Democratic Party is set to elect a new floor leader on Thursday.The party will convene a general meeting of its 172 representatives at the National Assembly to pick its new floor leader after the presidential election loss.Representatives Ahn Gyu-back, Kim Kyung-hyup, Park Kwang-on, Park Hong-keun and Lee Won-wook have all expressed a desire to take the reins.A party representative who receives support from more than two-thirds of the 172 lawmakers in the first round of voting will be elected the new floor leader.If there is no such representative, the party will hold a second round of voting among those who secured more than ten percent of the votes.They will each be given a chance to present their political platform and anyone who wins a majority of votes in the second round will be elected the new floor leader.If none manage to do so, there will be a third round of voting and whoever secures the most votes will be declared the winner.