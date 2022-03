Photo : YONHAP News

The planned relocation of the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command(CFC) in central Seoul is likely to be delayed for a few months.According to multiple sources, the relocation of the CFC headquarters from Yongsan in Seoul to Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province has been postponed due to delays in the construction of the new CFC building in Pyeongtaek.A source said construction was expected to wrap up in July, but its completion has been pushed back to September or October for unspecified reasons.South Korea and the U.S. agreed on the relocation during talks between the defense ministers in June of 2019.With the delay, the allies' annual summertime joint military drills, usually held in August, will likely be carried out using the current CFC headquarters.