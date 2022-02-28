Menu Content

Domestic

Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall below 400,000, Deaths Hit 470

Written: 2022-03-24 09:40:55Updated: 2022-03-24 10:27:21

Photo : KBS News

Daily COVID-19 cases fell below 400-thousand, but the number of deaths soared to a new high.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Thursday that 395-thousand-598 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 67 cases from overseas. The total caseload came to ten-million-822-thousand-836.

The daily tally dropped by about 95-thousand from a day ago to fall below 400-thousand. The figure decreased about 225-thousand from a week ago, when it hit a record high of over 620-thousand.

With the recent spikes in infections, the number of deaths from the virus also soared to a new daily high of 470, up 179 from a day ago. The death toll rose to 13-thousand-902, with the fatality rate standing at zero-point-13 percent.

The number of patients in critical care is down three to one-thousand-81, remaining above one-thousand for the 17th consecutive day.

The occupancy rate of ICU beds for critically ill patients nationwide slightly rose to 64-point-six percent, while the number of home-treatment patients stands at about one-point-87 million.
