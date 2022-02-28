Transition Team Abruptly Postpones Briefing from Justice Ministry

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's transition team abruptly postponed a briefing it was set to receive from the justice ministry on Thursday citing Minister of Justice Park Beom-kye's public opposition to Yoon's campaign pledge.In an emergency press conference, members of the team’s division on legal, political and administrative affairs said that Park's outright opposition to Yoon's campaign pledge a day before the briefing is rude and incomprehensible.The division members said they are outraged by Park's opposition to Yoon’s pledges related to judicial reform in a press conference the previous day, including stripping the justice minister's authority to direct prosecutors' investigations.Park was also against Yoon's plan to authorize the prosecution to draw up its own budget and to allow prosecutors to expand direct investigations.The members added, however, that they came to the decision to postpone the briefing after a quick meeting by themselves and had nothing to do with the president-elect’s intent.