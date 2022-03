Photo : YONHAP News

The words “We Missed You” will be spelled out in a card stunt performed during the World Cup qualifying match against Iran set to take place at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on Thursday.The Korea Football Association said it came up with the phrase after consultations with the Red Devils, or Bulgeun Agma, the official supporters group of the national football team.Some 100 fans, including Red Devils members, attached cards to stadium seats for 12 hours on Wednesday for the stunt, which is the first to be allowed at a national football team match in three and a half years.The Seoul World Cup Stadium is expected to see a full house for the first time in some three years as more than 62-thousand tickets have been sold as of 9 a.m. Thursday out of some 67-thousand tickets available.Since opening in 2001, the stadium has witnessed a full house on a total of nine occasions.