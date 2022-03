Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in urged president-elect Yoon Suk Yeol to make a decision on their meeting himself, rather than listening to the views of his close aides.According to senior presidential secretary for public communication Park Soo-hyun on Thursday, Moon made the call during a meeting with his aides.A planned luncheon meeting between the president and his successor was called off just hours before it was scheduled to begin last Wednesday, citing insufficient working-level preparatory discussions.Emphasizing that he is the departing incumbent and Yoon is the incoming successor, Moon said there is no need for a negotiation to precede a meeting in which two people get together to exchange well-wishes and share advice.The president added that he had never heard of the need for negotiations or preconditions when a president-elect pays a courtesy call to an incumbent president.