Photo : KBS News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol has said it is inadvisable for an outgoing president at the end of their term to appoint or nominate officials who will mostly work with the incoming administration.Yoon made the remark on Thursday when asked how he plans to resolve an ongoing dispute with the presidential office over personnel appointments.On Wednesday, President Moon Jae-in nominated Rhee Chang-yong, the Asia-Pacific director at the International Monetary Fund, for Bank of Korea(BOK) governor.Yoon likened the situation to a relationship between a seller and buyer of a home who have completed payment in a sales contract, saying the seller is expected to refrain from major renovations out of respect for the buyer, despite still holding legal rights.While declining to comment on the BOK nomination, Yoon left the door open for dialogue with the president, saying their meeting should be separate from the contentious issue.