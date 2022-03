Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea will hold a range of large-scale celebratory events online and offline to commemorate the 110th anniversary of the birth of late state founder Kim Il-sung.According to state-run media outlets, the seventh “Spring People's Art Festival'” will be held in Pyongyang between April 10 and 18. It will feature works by artists from every province of the North.Rodong Sinmun reported the festival will "inspire the North Korean people's powerful march and contribute to making this year a revolutionary year of celebrations."Another major international event, the “April Spring Friendship Art Festival," will also be held next month, with a diverse array of foreign artists expected to perform.The annual Pyongyang Marathon, however, has been canceled for the third consecutive year, presumably due to the COVID-19 pandemic.