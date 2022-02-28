Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

Transition Team Stresses New Admin. Won't Hold Hardline Stance in N. Korea Policies

Written: 2022-03-24 14:13:27Updated: 2022-03-24 14:44:22

Transition Team Stresses New Admin. Won't Hold Hardline Stance in N. Korea Policies

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's transition team said the incoming administration does not hold a hardline stance in its North Korea-related policies.

According to the transition team's division on foreign affairs and security on Wednesday, it clarified its position during the unification ministry's policy briefing earlier in the day.

The statement comes amid expectations that the incoming administration may take a hawkish stance on North Korea issues, as many of the subcommittee members had served during the former Lee Myung-bak government.

The division said discussions took place on leaving the door open for dialogue with the North, but it emphasized that it would pursue principle-based denuclearization talks and normalizing inter-Korean relations.

An official from the team hinted at a possible easing of sanctions on the North if the regime takes an effective step toward complete denuclearization.

Wednesday's briefing also covered Yoon's campaign pledge for a "green detente" with the North to address issues such as fine dust, natural disasters, climate change and work to develop cooperation in forestry, agriculture and water resources.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >