Transition Team Stresses New Admin. Won't Hold Hardline Stance in N. Korea Policies

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's transition team said the incoming administration does not hold a hardline stance in its North Korea-related policies.According to the transition team's division on foreign affairs and security on Wednesday, it clarified its position during the unification ministry's policy briefing earlier in the day.The statement comes amid expectations that the incoming administration may take a hawkish stance on North Korea issues, as many of the subcommittee members had served during the former Lee Myung-bak government.The division said discussions took place on leaving the door open for dialogue with the North, but it emphasized that it would pursue principle-based denuclearization talks and normalizing inter-Korean relations.An official from the team hinted at a possible easing of sanctions on the North if the regime takes an effective step toward complete denuclearization.Wednesday's briefing also covered Yoon's campaign pledge for a "green detente" with the North to address issues such as fine dust, natural disasters, climate change and work to develop cooperation in forestry, agriculture and water resources.