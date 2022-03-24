Ex-President Park: My Unfulfilled Dreams Now up to Others

Photo : YONHAP News

Pardoned former President Park Geun-hye says that although she worked hard as president for the nation and the people, a lot of her dreams were left unfulfilled, and those dreams are now in the hands of others.Upon arriving at her residence in Dalseong county, Daegu, on Thursday, she said she will make an effort, albeit small, to contribute to further the development of Daegu as well as the whole country.She expressed her deep affection for the southern city, which voted her into parliament four times before her presidential victory, thanking the locals for their warm welcome. She said the past five years had been difficult, but the thought of returning to Daegu helped her endure.Park was ousted from office and imprisoned for abuse of power, bribery and other crimes in 2017. She was sentenced to 22 years, but was pardoned by President Moon Jae-in last December.President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol, who successfully led the prosecution in Park's trial, said he will visit her residence and also invite her to the presidential inauguration ceremony.