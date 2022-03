Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's camp described as “regrettable” President Moon Jae-in's remarks on the stalled meeting between the incoming and outgoing leaders.After a planned meeting between the two fell through, President Moon called on Yoon to make his own decision instead of listening to his aides.Yoon's spokesperson Kim Eun-hye on Thursday said the remark is “deeply regrettable” in its implication that the president-elect is unable to make decisions while also suggesting that Yoon's aides cloud his judgment.President Moon and President-elect Yoon are at loggerheads over a number of issues, including nominations for key government posts and the relocation of the top office, which effectively postponed their meeting indefinitely.On the ongoing feud over nominations, spokesperson Kim said respecting the opinions of the incoming president is common sense and a long-standing custom.