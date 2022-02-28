Heavy Rain, Strong Winds to Hit Southern Regions From Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy rain and strong winds are expected in the southern regions from Friday through to Saturday morning, with up to 250 millimeters of rain forecast for Jeju Island.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, heavy rain will hit the southern regions and Jeju Island from Friday evening through early Saturday morning, with estimated rainfall ranging from 50 millimeters to 250 millimeters.A heavy rain advisory and heavy rain alert may be issued for Jeju and the South Sea. A heavy rain advisory is issued when precipitation surpasses 60 millimeters in three hours, while heavy rain alert is issued when it exceeds 90 millimeters.On Saturday morning, the rain is expected to spread to the capital and the central regions. The capital region, Gangwon and Chungcheong provinces are estimated to see between 50 millimeters and 70 millimeters of rainfall.The rain will be accompanied by strong winds, with Jeju and the southern coastal regions expected to see winds of up to 25 meters per second.Temperatures will rise after the rain stops on Saturday, with afternoon highs reaching up to 22 degrees Celsius.