Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in is expected to discuss what is assumed to be a long-range ballistic missile launch by North Korea at a National Security Council(NSC) meeting Thursday afternoon.Presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee sent a notice to reporters of the planned meeting.Earlier in the day, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said that North Korea had fired a projectile of unknown classification toward the East Sea, later explaining that it appeared to be a long-range ballistic missile.President Moon had presided over an NSC meeting on January 30 after North Korea fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile, where he stated that the launch was in violation of the United Nations Security Council resolution.