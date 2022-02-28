Yoon Discusses S. Korea-Israel FTA in Meeting with Israeli Ambassador

Photo : KBS News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol has met Israeli Ambassador to South Korea Akiva Tor to discuss a free trade agreement(FTA) between their countries.The trade deal awaits parliamentary ratification in South Korea. South Korea signed the FTA with Israel last year, becoming the first Asian country to have a free trade deal with Israel.During the meeting with the top Israeli envoy at the office of presidential transition committee in Seoul on Thursday, Yoon said the FTA will be passed with broad bipartisan support as it serves Korea’s national interest.In response, Tor said Israel already ratified the trade pact last week and he believes Korea’s parliament will soon follow suit.Tor delivered Yoon Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s congratulatory letter, in which the Israeli leader expressed hope the two countries will upgrade and deepen bilateral relations in all areas.Tor also relayed Herzog’s wish that Yoon will visit Israel as the first Korean head of state to make a state visit to the country.Yoon expressed gratitude and answered he would seek that opportunity as early as possible.