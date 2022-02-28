Menu Content

International Organization Urges Moon to Co-sponsor U.N. Human Rights Resolution

Written: 2022-03-24 18:35:25Updated: 2022-03-24 18:51:29

Photo : YONHAP News

An international human rights organization has sent a letter to President Moon Jae-in, calling for the South Korean President to co-sponsor a U.N. resolution condemning North Korea’s human rights violation.
 
The resolution will be submitted to the 49th U.N. Human Rights Council.
 
Human Rights Watch(HRW) said on Thursday that it wrote the letter on behalf of 28 non-governmental organizations in six countries and four individuals including former U.N. Special Rapporteur on North Korea Marzuki Darusman and former U.N. Special Rapporteur on Myanmar Lee Yang-hee.
 
In the letter addressed to Moon, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and Unification Minister Lee In-young, HRW requested South Korea to take a principled approach to North Korea’s human rights issue by co-sponsoring the resolution as one of the last official tasks of Moon’s tenure. 
 
The organization maintained that it is important for Seoul to change its stance and deliver a clear message to Pyongyang to stop violating human rights and punish those responsible.
 
South Korea has not participated in the resolution as a co-sponsor since 2019, only taking part in the consensus of the resolution.
