Photo : YONHAP News

Commercial operation has started at the second unit of the South Korean-built Barakah nuclear power plant in the United Arab Emirates(UAE).The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation(ENEC) made the announcement on Thursday, saying that 14-hundred megawatts of clean electricity without carbon emissions were added to the nation's power grid.The two reactors at the Barakah nuclear plant have a combined capacity of 28-hundred megawatts.The first reactor has been operational since April last year.The 20-billion-dollar Barakah nuclear plant project signed in 2009 is South Korea’s first export of its self developed commercial atomic power plant.