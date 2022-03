Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has imposed sanctions on entities and individuals in Russia, North Korea and China for violating a U.S. weapons non-proliferation law.According to the State Department on Thursday, the U.S. announced sanctions on one entity and one individual in North Korea, two entities and one individual in Russia and one entity in China.The U.S. imposed the sanctions in response to proliferation activities under the Iran, North Korea, and Syria Nonproliferation Act.Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement that the move underscores the continuing need for all countries to remain vigilant against efforts by North Korea and Syria to advance their proliferation programs of concern.The new sanctions came after North Korea fired a new intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday, violating its self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests.