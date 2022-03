Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Joe Biden has reportedly condemned North Korea's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, reaffirming the U.S.' commitment to the security of South Korea and Japan.Quoting a White House official, Reuters reported that Biden condemned the North Korean launch on Thursday in a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of a Group of Seven summit in Belgium.The White House official reportedly said Biden and Kishida strongly condemned the North's launch.The two leaders reportedly stressed the need for diplomacy and agreed to continue working together to hold North Korea accountable.The White House and the State Department issued their respective statements on Thursday condemning the North's missile launch, while urging the North to engage in dialogue.